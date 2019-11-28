Sport / Cricket

Drowsy Smith looking to solve sleep problems and Yasir

Star Aussie batsman hopes to get the better of Pakistani nemesis Yasir Shah

28 November 2019 - 16:17 Ian Ransom
Steve Smith. Picture: REUTERS
Melbourne — Master batsman Steve Smith is consulting experts on how to get a better night’s sleep before cricket matches, but will be fully alert when facing his Brisbane nemesis Yasir Shah in the second Test in Adelaide, said Australia captain Tim Paine.

Smith, a brand ambassador and investor in an Australian mattress company, revealed he was “an awful sleeper” during the Ashes series in England, saying his mind would race with thoughts about where to hit the ball and how to play various bowlers.

Months later, on the eve of the pink-ball Test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, Smith was still tossing and turning, Paine said.

“I know he’s working with people at Cricket Australia and elsewhere on trying to find a better night’s sleep,” Paine told reporters in Adelaide on Thursday. “It’s not a great endorsement for his Koala mattress company but he’s working on trying to get better at that and trying to relax a bit more between games.

“I don’t think it’s an easy fix for someone who’s wired the way Steve is.”

Paine confirmed Australia will have an unchanged line-up at Adelaide Oval after thrashing Pakistan by an innings and five runs in Brisbane to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Tasmanian was thrilled with how the rejigged top six performed at the Gabba, with all the specialist batsmen getting runs except Smith, who was bowled for four by legspinner Yasir.

Smith’s cheap dismissal was a rare highlight for Pakistan in Brisbane, and Yasir celebrated by holding up seven fingers to show the number of times he has taken the Australian’s wicket.

The gesture prompted jokes from Smith’s teammates that Yasir has “woken up the beast”, and the batsman remarked that he looked forward to his next battle with the 33-year-old spinner.

Paine said it was rare for Smith, who scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57 against England in the recent Ashes, to fail twice in a row.

“I think he’ll look to put [Yasir] under pressure,” he said. “I’ve sensed that he was extra motivated, I guess, after the little send-off he got.” 

Reuters

Rocks trip up Giants but both are still winners

Cape Town Blitz still behind two teams to the top of the MSL log, even if they beat the Durban Heat
Giants and Rocks light up a dull Mzansi Super League

Jon-Jon Smuts’s team has been first in the standings after six of the competition’s nine match days and second after two others
England’s James Anderson to continue recovery in SA

England and Wales Cricket Board says paceman will attend a specialist bowling camp in Potchefstroom
England support ‘emotional’ Archer after racist abuse in New Zealand

Barbados-born bowler was subjected to racist comments in opening Test in Mount Maunganui
