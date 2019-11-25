NEIL MANTHORP: Time for the Cricket SA board to act
Director of cricket can liaise with selectors and players about their plans for the England series
25 November 2019 - 18:26
There is much to like about the Mzansi Super League (MSL) on the field. Mostly, it is the genuine passion and commitment of the players involved which is impossible to fake.
All professional sportsmen are competitive animals so of course they’re trying to win — but the camaraderie and team work on display in all but the dismal Jozi Stars has been outstanding.
