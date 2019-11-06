Sport / Cricket

Bavuma laments CSA's administrative challenges

The newly appointed Jozi Stars captain says wrangles are not good for the sport

06 November 2019 - 16:43 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Temba Bavuma. Picture: REUTERS
Newly appointed Jozi Stars captain Temba Bavuma has admitted the administrative challenges that have afflicted Cricket SA are not good for the sport.

Bavuma‚ who played franchise cricket for the Highveld Lions and is a Test match regular‚ said they have to trust the organisation to make the right decisions.

Cricket SA suspended three senior officials because of an Mzansi Super League (MSL) payment dispute. The SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) has also taken Cricket SA to court to get clarity over the restructuring of the domestic game. The director of cricket and team director positions for Cricket SA are also yet to be filled.

“It’s not ideal to have those types of issues at the top. As the Proteas‚ we’re in a construction phase, if I were to call it (that). It also seems there’s a lot of constructing that needs to happen through the levels. As players‚ we can’t be focusing on those types of things. That’s outside our scope and, to be honest‚ my opinion is quite limited in regards with those things‚” Bavuma said.

“We have to trust that Cricket SA is led by the right people to ensure that the right decisions are made.”

Bavuma said the players and the organisation are still trying to find middle ground‚ even though the union that represents them and the organisation that employs them are at war.

“Last week‚ we had a conference in Durban where Cricket SA‚ the leadership and the players were there together. That was an opportunity for Cricket SA to outline their plans for the next couple of years and for the players to iron out the issues‚” Bavuma said.

“There’s obviously been a spat between Cricket SA and Saca in the media. Players have had the opportunity to resolve whatever issues that they feel need to be resolved.”

Moving back to on-field matters‚ Bavuma said he has nothing to prove as a T20 player. Last season he scored a match-winning 100 for the Lions against the Warriors in the T20 franchise challenge final and went on to make his T20 International debut against India in 2019. The Jozi Stars’ MSL title defence starts on Friday, against the Cape Town Blitz, at the Wanderers.

“I think the proving part is not to the people out there. As a player‚ you always want to better your performances. You always want to see yourself doing better than you did in the past. If anything‚ it’s a case of trying to replicate those performances. I’d be sapping my energy if I’d be proving to people that I can play T20 cricket‚” Bavuma said.

“I don’t think I’d be in the team if I wasn’t able to play T20 cricket. I wouldn’t be leading a side like the Jozi Stars if that wasn’t the case. I don’t feel like I have to prove myself.”

