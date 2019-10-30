Cricket SA (CSA) says the latest impasse in its fractious relationship with the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) is the reason it has suspended three senior staff members. But insiders regard that explanation with suspicion.

Asked whether a rat should be smelled‚ one well-placed source said the reporter has “an immaculate sense of smell”.

The news broke on Tuesday that interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl‚ sponsor and sales head Clive Eksteen and COO Naasei Appiah had been removed from their positions.

Van Zyl confirmed that as fact but declined to comment further. Eksteen and Appiah did not respond meaningfully.

A CSA release on Wednesday reads that the organisation has “recently become aware of an unfortunate situation involving players and player contracts‚ through player intermediary [Saca] in which speculation and indeed allegations of dereliction were levelled against Cricket SA‚ after alleged non-payment of player fees‚ stemming from the Mzansi Super League arrangement‚ in 2018”.

Saca‚ the players’ trade union‚ lodged a formal dispute on October 23 over the CSA’s failure to pay R2.4m into the players’ trust — the terms of the contract the player body signed with the CSA for the use of their commercial rights for the Mzansi Super League (MSL).