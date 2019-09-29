Highveld Lions and Proteas T20 opener Reeza Hendricks may have to be content with domestic red-ball action in October, but he knows what his Test teammates will expect from the pitches in the Test series in India.

There will be none of the run-loaded T20 flatbeds teams often play on in 20-over games‚ but plenty of the rough‚ tough‚ spinning stuff that India is known for.

With India also missing fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah‚ there could be a change in how the pitches will be prepared in Visakhapatnam‚ Ranchi and Pune.

Hendricks did not quite hit his normal high notes in the drawn T20 series‚ but he knows his Test teammates will not get the kind of easy-paced batting surface they encountered a week ago in Bengaluru.

“When it comes to the Tests‚ they’ll definitely have to deal with turning conditions. That’s how it goes when you’re in India, and the last time they were there that’s exactly what happened.

“I hope this time round it won’t be too bad. But when you go to India‚ there’s always a lot of talk around the wickets taking a lot of turning and facing up to their quality spinners‚” Hendricks said. “That’s going to be a big challenge in the Test series for the red-ball guys.”

Bumrah may not have played a Test in India yet‚ but Hendricks knows how good he is and how much India will miss him. Such has been the development and the upskilling of India’s pacemen in recent years that the likes of Bumrah have stepped up beautifully to realise their potential in the footsteps of Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.

“He’s been the head of their attack in the last year and a bit. It’s a big loss for them. But in saying that‚ they’ve got a lot of good bowlers who can back up the team and fill his role despite his absence‚” Hendricks said.

In Ravi Ashwin‚ Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav‚ they have a variety of world-class spinners who can ask plenty of questions. Hendricks hopes the time his compatriots have spent in India will prove beneficial.

“A good thing they did this year was to get a few guys into spin camps. Also‚ some of the Test players featured for the A team so there was a lot of time spent in the conditions.

“That can only be a good thing and that’s one of the ways that you can counter the threats India have. Hopefully they can pay off in the Test series.”