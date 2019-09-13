Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: ‘What if,’ Harmer wonders as he sings his bawdy songs He could be the world’s greatest off-spinner but he won’t know unless he gets a chance to play Test cricket again BL PREMIUM

Simon Harmer knows all the songs. The off-spinner knows the songs you won’t sing in front of your family. They are songs for fine meetings with your teammates after a match to accompany the downing of beer. Rude, funny songs.

He led the singing in changerooms in SA and I’m sure he does the same with Essex in the County Championship, where he has been such a success story in his three seasons there. He has been a wicket-taking machine, taking 194 wickets thus far with a bit of the season left to run. He has been appointed captain of the Essex T20 team.