London — Not a lot would seem to ride on Faf du Plessis playing for Kent in what is left of the county T20 competition.

But he could have a point to prove about his white-ball future in the awkward lull between SA’s disappointing 2019 World Cup and the hope for improvement offered by 2020s T20 equivalent.

Du Preez has signed to play in Kent’s last two group games‚ against Gloucestershire in Canterbury on Thursday and against Essex at Chelmsford the next day.

He replaces Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi‚ who is needed for international duty in a T20 triangular involving Zimbabwe in Bangladesh in September.

Du Plessis will stay on if the county make it to the knockout rounds‚ which start next Wednesday with the first quarterfinal and end in the final at Edgbaston on September 21.

Kent are third in their group‚ and so locked and loaded for the play-offs.

But they have suffered three losses and two washouts in their past five games.

So Du Plessis has an opportunity to remind people why he was SA’s leading batter in a World Cup campaign that will be remembered for his team’s failure to launch: they lost five of their eight completed games.

And to put some meat on the bones of what he told the Mumbai Mirror recently: “I’m still the captain of the T20 team and very much part of it.”

By then‚ Quinton de Kock had been named to lead SA in their T20 series in India in September because Du Plessis had agreed to play in the Euro T20 Slam‚ which was cancelled later.

Had Kent not come calling, Du Plessis might have been all padded up with no place to go in T20 terms until the Mzansi Super League in November and December.

That would not have been the best situation for a player and captain who wants to stay in form and relevant‚ particularly in this furiously fluid time for the game in SA.

On Tuesday‚ for instance‚ the Jozi Stars replaced the coach who took them to the title last season.

He is Enoch Nkwe, now SA’s interim team director for the tour to India who by the look of things might be in the job beyond that.

Hence Donovan Miller — a former Jamaica under-19 player who is part of England’s Ashes staff and worked on their successful World Cup effort and was part of the Stars’ retinue in 2018 — has been appointed head coach.

“I’ve played with some of the squad members in the past and look forward to joining up with all the guys again‚” Du Plessis was quoted as saying in a Kent release on Monday.

Two of them are fellow Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool alum and former Titans teammates Heino Kuhn and Hardus Viljoen.

“He is a world-class batsman and‚ with his leadership skills‚ he will be a major asset to our young side as we seek to progress to the quarterfinals and beyond in this year’s competition‚” Kent director of cricket Paul Downton was quoted as saying.

Du Plessis has indicated that 2020s T20 World Cup in Australia will be his international swansong.

His journey there starts in Canterbury on Thursday.