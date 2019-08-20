left arm over
NEIL MANTHORP: The art of telling men in white apart
Names and numbers have cricket's old guard spluttering with indignation
20 August 2019 - 05:07
Cricket commentators become experts in human movement by default — they have to in order to do the job. Or had to. On a hot sunny day the 11 men in the field can look similar under the shade of a floppy sunhat if you haven’t picked up on their gait or the angle of the shoulder slump.
Young commentators would spend hours at practice and net sessions studying the walks of new players, the crouch, the angle of the peak — it was quite a skill, and necessary to avoid the ignominy of not knowing who it was positioning himself under a swirling catch at deep midwicket in the heat of battle.
