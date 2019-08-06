With the full tour of India just around the corner‚ Faf du Plessis will continue in his role as the Proteas Test captain but his future as the white-ball leader remains unclear.

Cricket SA’s acting director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl, said upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) engagements in the form of the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 World Cup in India mean that a different leadership trajectory is required for those tournaments.

The T20 World Cup will start in October 2020‚ giving Cricket SA just over a year to get a leadership group and a nucleus of core players in place.

“We’re also looking forward to 2023 and we’re in need of a strategy that’s geared towards that year. In terms of appointing the captain‚ we will look at how we approach that and we’re going to be having a selection meeting soon to confirm this‚” Van Zyl said.

“Is Faf going to be the captain?

“He’s going to be the captain of the Test team but we’ll talk about the white-ball strategy leading into 2023 and how that will affect decision-making.”