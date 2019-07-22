London — Ottis Gibson’s future with the Proteas is in limbo until at least August 1.

That is when Cricket SA’s board will meet to continue the conversation they started on Saturday.

Cricket SA have said Gibson was hired to guide SA to triumph‚ or at least to the final‚ at the 2019 World Cup.

They did not come close‚ winning only three of their eight completed games and crashing out of contention for a place in the semifinals with two of their league matches still to be played.

Cricket SA’s board met on Saturday‚ and while the abject failure of the World Cup campaign was discussed, it seems finality was not reached on what should be done.

Asked whether there would be a change in the coaching job‚ about other personnel changes — Cricket SA are planning to appoint a director of cricket — and what the board planned to do about SA’s performance‚ a spokesperson said the “board has kindly asked that no comments be made until the next sitting [August 1] in Pretoria”.

It is understood the board was presented with a report prepared by Faf du Plessis‚ Gibson‚ team manager Mohammed Moosajee and selection convener Linda Zondi at Saturday’s meeting.

But sources say the questions asked of them “lacked substance”‚ and that “it seems like some board members had no understanding” of the report.

The chair of Cricket SA’s medical committee‚ Shuaib Manjra‚ was at the meeting to answer questions about the slew of injuries that struck the South Africans during the tournament.

Dale Steyn went home without playing a game because of a shoulder problem‚ a hamstrung Lungi Ngidi missed three matches‚ and Hashim Amla was out for a game after taking a blow to the helmet.

Anrich Nortjé broke his thumb days before the squad was due to leave and did not make it to England.

Saturday’s bid to get to the bottom of what went wrong was no doubt hampered by the absence from the meeting‚ Business Day has learnt‚ of independent director Steve Cornelius.

A law professor at Pretoria University‚ Cornelius resigned from the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) disciplinary tribunal in May over the IAAF’s treatment of Caster Semenya.

In a letter to IAAF president Sebastian Coe‚ Cornelius wrote: “On deep moral grounds, I cannot see myself being part of a system in which I may well be called upon to apply regulations which I deem to be fundamentally flawed.”

Cornelius made his decision in response to the IAAF’s new regulations on testosterone levels in female athletes‚ which put Semenya at a severe disadvantage.