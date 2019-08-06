NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA do things their way … capiche!
Controlling body ignores excellence and performance
06 August 2019 - 05:07
On Saturday night former Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier was officially not named SA’s Test Cricketer of the Year despite quite obviously being the standout Test-match cricketer of the year after claiming a startling 24-wicket haul in the 3-0 demolition of Pakistan last summer.
The former Knights paceman collected a match haul of 11/96 in the first Test and 8/135 in the third to finish just one wicket short of Charlie Llewellyn’s 116-year-old record for the most wickets by a South African in a three-Test series.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.