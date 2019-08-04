London — Cricket SA would seem to have hit the panic button in reaction to the national team’s poor performance at the World Cup.

Ottis Gibson is no longer the coach‚ the status of Faf du Plessis‚ the all-format captain‚ appears to be in question‚ and much of the currently separated authority in and around the side will be fused into one position — a czar of sorts.

“I would like to thank Ottis Gibson‚ other members of the team’s current senior management‚ and our long-serving team manager‚ Dr Moosajee‚ for their national service to SA cricket‚” CEO Thabang Moroe was quoted as saying in the last paragraph of a release on Sunday.

The conclusion of Mohammed Moosajee’s 16 years as SA’s doctor and manager has for weeks been a fait accompli. His “tenure comes to an end in September”‚ the release said.

The departure of Gibson‚ who presided over five losses in the eight completed games SA played at the World Cup‚ was confirmed by a Cricket SA spokesperson on Sunday.

His coaching crew — assistant Malibongwe Maketa‚ batting coach Dale Benkenstein‚ spin consultant Claude Henderson‚ and fielding coach Justin Ontong — have also lost their jobs.

“Members of team management‚ including the various assistant cricket coaches‚ will not be retained as part of the forthcoming plan‚” the release said.

“In relation to the imminent tour of India‚ the CEO and the acting director of cricket will appoint an interim management team‚ selection panel and captain for this assignment.

“In the meantime‚ Cricket SA will advertise the positions of director of cricket‚ team manager and convenor of selectors.”

Linda Zondi is in the latter role‚ but has reached the end of his term. But he could stay on in a new permanent capacity in what has hitherto been a part-time appointment.

The release detailed a “dynamic new structure that will … see the appointment of a team manager who will take overall charge of all aspects of the team”.

The manager “will appoint his coaching staff as well as the captain(s)” and the “coaches‚ the medical staff and the administrative staff will all report directly to him”.

As of now‚ the closest Cricket SA have to someone in that job is Corrie van Zyl — their manager of cricket pathways — who will serve as director of cricket in an acting capacity until a permanent appointment is made.

“This effectively means that all cricketing decisions within the system will be managed by the acting director of cricket.”