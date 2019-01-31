Aussies out to lift the cloud of 2018 shocker

Canberra — Australia finally have the chance to bring some cheer to their fans after an egregious 2018 when Tim Paine’s men take on Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval in Canberra from Friday with a series victory beckoning the beleaguered hosts.

The 4-0 Ashes victory in 2017-18 seems like a distant past for an Australian side who have since been beaten away by SA and Pakistan and recently lost their first home series to India.

The tumultuous trip to SA not only resulted in a 3-1 drubbing for Australia, but they also lost their two best batsmen in captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner due to a ball-tampering scandal.

Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane for only their second Test victory of the summer and the hosts are determined not to take their foot off the pedal in the second and final Test.

“We had a great game in Brisbane but I think we can get better,” Australia spinner Nathan Lyon told reporters on Wednesday. “We know Sri Lanka are going to come back hard, they are a classy outfit, a well-drilled outfit. We are expecting them to come back hard.”

Sri Lanka have lost all-rounder Angelo Mathews and paceman Nuwan Pradeep through injuries even before the first Test and their bid to level the series has been jolted with fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera joining them in the sidelines.

Sri Lanka have called up 22-year-old paceman Chamika Karunaratne but their pace attack has already been robbed of much of its firepower.

The tourists also faced off-field issues ahead of the second Test after coach Chandika Hathurusingha was dropped from the selection panel, while batting coach Jon Lewis has left for home to attend a family matter.

Lyon said the hosts were happy with their preparation as they head into the clash at Manuka Oval, which is making its debut as a Test venue.

“It’s an exciting group, there’s lot of intensity at training. Our preparation for every test this summer has been outstanding,” said Lyon, who spent four years from 2006-2010 at the venue as a curator.

“Obviously India outplayed us. But we knew coming up to Brisbane, if we had our solid preparation, ticked all the boxes, that we can control then hopefully we will get the result. We were very fortunate we had Pat Cummins in our side and he played an absolute exceptional role out there. We are very satisfied with our preparation.”

Lyon defended Mitchell Starc, saying criticism of the paceman’s recent struggles was “unfair”. Starc has long been Australia’s main strike bowler but has suffered a lacklustre summer, taking just 15 wickets at 36.46 in five Tests.

“I don’t understand all the criticism, to be honest,” Lyon said. “He has 200 Test wickets, so if anyone can get 200 Test wickets you must know what you are doing.Mitch has got all of my support and everyone’s support in that changeroom, so it is pretty unfair criticism in my eyes.”

Former national selector Mark Waugh on Wednesday became the latest Australian Test veteran to chide Starc, saying the 29-year-old “needs to get his act together and start getting some wickets” or risk replacement.

“I think as the season’s got longer his form has actually dropped off even more,” Waugh told Sky Sports Radio. “He’s got to start getting some wickets and getting some balls in the right areas.

Meanwhile, all eyes have been on Marcus Stoinis after he was called into the extended squad for Friday’s Test, taking over Mitchell Marsh’s all-rounder spot. Stoinis, who has been in good white-ball form, told reporters on Tuesday he would “look to play my natural game” if given his Test debut.

After Australia thrashed Sri Lanka in Brisbane, Lyon said he was focused on securing another victory in the second Test.

“I’m worried about coming out here and making sure that each and every Australian plays our role and performs to the best of our ability, and making sure that we can get another win for Australian fans,” he said.

