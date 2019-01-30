“All of us badly want to win a World Cup. But‚ for me as captain‚ it’s important to make sure that the players don’t feel like they have to be supermen to try and win that tournament. They just have to go there and try and be the best they can be.

“In the past we’ve been guilty of feeling like you need to do something special on the day‚ something remarkable. That expectation can put a lot of weight on your shoulders. My chats with the team have been around trying to get rid of that‚ trying to free them up — more mentally than anything else.

“We’ve played some really good cricket in tournaments, but we’ve always had moments where the pressure got too much for us. It’s about how you deal with it‚ how you cope with it. I hope that‚ by talking to players and giving them a ‘how’ for getting out of it‚ perhaps when we get there they’ll do that better.”

The usual nuts-and-bolts banalities about selection‚ tactics and preferred conditions for Wednesday’s game were also aired.

Happily the conversation was then steered back to what mattered. The match will decide a series locked at 2-2‚ a tense tussle between quality teams who have had to scramble back from the edge to stay alive in the contest: a valuable warm-up for the World Cup itself.

What did Du Plessis want his team to learn at Newlands on Wednesday?

“It’s about finding out how we play big games better. That’s by not making it bigger than it already is. Obviously it is a big game. But when we make it a big thing we possibly don’t bring the best out of ourselves as a team.

“It’s about freeing up the guys to go out there and express themselves in whatever way they want to‚ not to see it as a huge game where they need to play differently.”

It’s about‚ Du Plessis didn’t say‚ making the elephant understand that the mouse he’s terrified of can’t hurt him.