How new rules are set to change county cricket matches

22 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
London — Concussion substitutes and penalty runs for on-field disciplinary offences will be introduced into county cricket in the next season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The rule changes, which also include restrictions on bat sizes and punishments for "mock fielding" (a "deliberate attempt by a fielder to deceive the batsman"), will apply across all men’s county competitions and the Women’s Super League.

Under the standard Laws of Cricket, substitutes for injured players are only permitted to field, not bat or bowl.

But under the ECB plan "like for like" replacements will be allowed if approved by the match liaison officer.

"We appreciate that the phrase ‘like for like’ leaves a need for some flexibility and interpretation," ECB head of cricket operations Alan Fordham said.

"We will take into account the cricket that remains to be played and will aim to replace the resource lost by the affected side, but not so much that they are advantaged by a concussion replacement. For example they would not gain permission for a specialist batsman to be replaced by a specialist bowler if they were bowling in the fourth innings, or for a fast bowler to be replaced by a spinner if that team were to be bowling later in the match."

The Marylebone Cricket Club approved a change to the Laws of Cricket in 2017 to improve player conduct and teams could now be handed five-run penalties for two level-one offences or one level-two offence, under the ECB’s code of conduct.

Offences covered under these code clauses include using "obscene or insulting" language, making deliberate physical contact with another player and showing dissent at an umpire’s decision. Mock fielding will carry a five-run penalty.

AFP

Kagiso Rabada cleared to play third Test in Australia series

The South African fast bowler will have to be on his best behaviour‚ he will be banned again if he is guilty of even the slightest infraction of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: The Australians have some great cricketers. Not all of them are great human beings

'Why is Nathan Lyon, who deliberately dropped the ball on a sprawled AB de Villiers, still there? And why is Mitchell Marsh still playing after ...
Politics
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Appeal delivers new footage and flaws in gut-feel decisions

Given the stakes and the ICC’s petty, intransigent and utterly unreliable and untrustworthy approach to on-field discipline, lawyers could be ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Windies on course for World Cup

The two-time champions reach their target with six balls to spare
Sport
2 days ago

Rabada's appeal: six hours and counting

As Rabada hearing drags on, Elgar laments the spotlight is on incidents that have taken focus off exciting series
Sport
2 days ago

Chart-topping Rabada his own worst enemy

The moment Kagiso Rabada’s shoulder bumped Steve Smith’s it put the focus on the ICC’s disciplinary system
Sport
3 days ago

