Quick or flat cricket pitch, Tigers can spin

It is anybody’s guess how the Senwes Park pitch will play when SA host Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in the first Test, but the visitors are prepared for any eventuality.

During the Africa T20 Pool B matches played at the venue two weeks ago‚ the pitch did not offer much assistance to the fast bowlers and if that trend continues, it may well play into the hands of the visitors.

The Proteas team management have probably requested the stadium curator to prepare a seamer-friendly wicket and Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim says they will be ready.

"Obviously, we will prefer a flat track‚" he said with a wry smile. "But we know that when you are playing in SA, all the visiting teams face difficulties because the pitches tend to be quick. Over the past four years, there are a couple of guys in the team who have put their hands up on different conditions and we will have to acclimatise."

They had prepared to play on quick pitches in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein in the second Test, but spin will play a part.

"We have a couple of spinners and in these conditions, spin will surely play a key role because sometimes the ball may grip or skid.

"If the wicket offers us a little bit of spin, I think we will exploit that," Rahim said.

"The boys have done very well, with the younger players mixing well with the seniors and everybody knows their responsibilities," he said.

"We know our conditions at home, but have a very serious challenge overseas, where we have often struggled. But not so long ago, we managed to beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, which gave us a lot of confidence and if we continue to play away, we will only get better.

"There are a couple of guys who played in the last Test in SA‚ including myself‚ in this team and we have good memories of having good innings … even though we did not win any matches."

