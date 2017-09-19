Cricket giant Chris Gayle a boost for Windies

Manchester — West Indies captain Jason Holder has backed the returning Chris Gayle to make a big impact in the one-day international series against England starting this week.

Tuesday’s fixture at Old Trafford, the first of a five-match series, is set to be powerhouse opening batsman Gayle’s first at this level since the 2015 World Cup — where he made the first double century in the competition’s history, smashing a blistering 215 against Zimbabwe.

A protracted dispute with Cricket West Indies chiefs kept the 37-year-old on the sidelines of the international game for more than two years.

AFP