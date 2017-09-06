"We had all the players — the IPL [Indian Premier League] superstars and all that — but we had never won a T20 World Cup. There are a lot of things that I learnt from that situation.

"It’s important that everybody that’s involved is wanting the same thing and ultimately everybody wants the team to win. I believe when Cricket SA did their search for a coach, they felt I could be a person that would come in there and take the team forward."

Had he considered circumstances peculiar to South African cricket — using transformation to find the best players and absorbing the loss of those who choose Kolpak over country — before agreeing to a deal?

"Every player would say he is making a decision for his family and when people say that, they don’t think they can get an opportunity and move on. There’s not a lot that I as a coach can do‚ and that’s something for Cricket SA to look into‚" he said.

"My job is to try and work with the players that are there‚ to try and make sure they are ready to win matches for SA."

Gibson saw parallels in the drain of players from SA and a West Indian team that‚ despite their lack of big names‚ fought back to level their series in England and go into the last match with a chance to win the series.

"We said because we didn’t see [Brian] Lara‚ [Curtly] Ambrose‚ [Courtney] Walsh, we didn’t see the household names on the team sheet … this is the worst West Indies team in history. But those players stuck together and believed in themselves and in what Stuart Law as a coach was instilling in them‚ and then they went on to cause what some people are now calling one of the greatest upsets in sport [by winning the second Test after losing the first heavily]," he said.

Transformation? Not my problem‚ Gibson said.

"Transformation was mentioned, but it didn’t have to be in my opinion because it is a government policy‚" he said. "Once it’s a government policy… there’s nothing I can do about it. I have to work with it. I can’t … say I want to change that.

"I know that it is there and I understand why it is there.

"Whether I like it or not is irrelevant because it’s there and we have to work with it," Gibson said.

TimesLIVE