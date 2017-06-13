Huge stadia upgrade for new league

Cricket SA on Monday announced multimillion-rand plans to revamp several stadia in preparation for its planned high-profile Twenty20 league.

More than R350m has been set aside for the improvements, which will include state-of-the-art artificial lighting systems, sports field technology and LED scoreboards.

"We want our cricket stadiums to be world class," said Cricket SA chief Haroon Lorgat.

Earlier this year, SA announced the launch of its own version of the Indian Premier League, with eight city-based franchises.

It hopes to attract big-name players to the league, which begins in November and ends on December 16.

Franchises will be sold and the owners will be announced in London on June 19, said Cricket SA.

Eight "marquee" overseas players and eight top South African players have already been announced.

"Our aim is for the T20 Global League to rank among the world’s best T20 leagues, and enhancing the in-stadium experience of fans is essential," said Lorgat.

AFP