SA run out and crash out the Champions Trophy

London — India crushed SA by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semifinals and knock the top-ranked team out of the tournament.

SA crumbled from 116/1 to 191 all out in good batting conditions at The Oval before Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76 not out) shared a fluent partnership of 128 to lead India to victory with 12 overs to spare.

The defending champions followed hosts England and Bangladesh into the last four and will be joined by the winners of the final Group B game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

SA started cautiously after being sent in to bat as Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock added 76 for the first wicket.

Amla raised the tempo with a six over mid-wicket but, on 35, he tried to cut spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and nicked a sharp catch to wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.