Kudos for grit of Kiwi bowlers

Wellington — After being flogged around the Basin Reserve for 595 runs, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson felt his bowlers had responded superbly to set up an improbable seven-wicket first-Test victory against Bangladesh on the final day on Monday.

Williamson scored his 15th Test century to lead New Zealand to their target of 217/3 with 17.2 overs remaining after Bangladesh had been dismissed for 160 in their second innings.

"Credit to the bowlers with the way they came back with a lot of energy after a tough first innings," Williamson said.

"To bowl Bangladesh out on a very good surface was a tough thing to do."

Bangladesh had achieved their second-highest Test score in the first innings when Mushfiqur Rahim declared at 595/8.

However, the hosts re-sponded with 536 with Tom Latham scoring 177.

"To get as close as we did was a fantastic effort … [a] lot of credit to Tom Latham with a big hundred to get us basically back to parity," Williamson said.

"It then really came down to the second innings and I guess [that’s] when we took control of the game."

Despite the obvious knock to confidence after scoring almost 600, and then losing, Mushfiqur’s side had plenty to be pleased with. They showed they can bat down to No7 and their main spinners Mehedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan are world-class exponents of slow bowling.

