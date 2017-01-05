Sport / Cricket

Kyle Abbott’s departure has been confirmed

The Newlands Test against Sri Lanka will lower the curtain on his international career

05 January 2017 - 11:55 AM Staff Writer
Kyle Abbott will be dropped from SA’s squad for the third Test against Sri Lanka because he has signed a Kolpak deal to play for Hampshire‚ TMG Digital has learnt.

The second Test at Newlands is thus likely to be his last international match.

News of Abbott’s probable retirement to take up the county offer broke on Monday.

He is understood to have admitted to his teammates on Tuesday that he had signed with Hampshire.

Abbott struggled to establish himself in SA’s Test team‚ and is in the current mix probably only because Dale Steyn is injured.

The Kolpak option is popular with South Africans because it allows them to be regarded as Europeans‚ which frees them from the restrictions placed on overseas players on the county circuit.

Hardus Viljoen‚ Stiaan van Zyl and Simon Harmer have all taken up Kolpak deals in recent months.

Reports on Thursday suggested Rilee Rossouw — who shares an agent with Abbott — was considering a similar decision.

TMG Digital

