Proteas in dominant mood

Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada shared eight wickets and Keshav Maharaj claimed the other two, both in the top four.

But the star was Kyle Abbott, who was close to unhittable in the 48 balls he bowled, 45 of which were too good for the garnering of even a single.

Whatever is being served for tea in the dressing room, perhaps the antidoping police should take an interest.

Or perhaps, SA bowled their socks off on a responsive pitch against opponents who, like they did in the first Test at St George’s Park, ran out of resolve when they needed it most.

Faf du Plessis did not enforce the follow-on, perhaps because Wednesday’s forecast is for temperatures to reach 32°C.

Or it could be because he does not want to bat last on a pitch that he fears could offer Rangana Herath too much for his men to handle.

The upshot is that the home side are in complete control of the match and the series, which they should wrap up long before Friday’s scheduled fifth day.

Only five of the Lankans made it into double figures and of these only Dimuth Karunaratne and Upul Tharanga stayed alive long enough to reach 20.

All of which made the century that Quinton de Kock completed before lunch seem as if it had been scored a year ago.

SA resumed on 297/6 with De Kock 68 not out. He reached his third Test ton in the 11th over of the day and was caught behind off Lahiru Kumara for 101 just three balls later. The Lankans might have thought, having reduced SA to 336/8 and having dismissed their last frontline batsman, they would soon be at the batting crease.