Bad light followed by pelting rain halted SA’s progress in the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

With floodlights shining and lightning flashing through heavy clouds‚ the umpires took the players off the field half an hour before the scheduled interval for lunch‚ which was then taken. Within minutes a storm broke over the ground.

SA were 39 without loss in their second innings‚ which gave them a lead of 120.

Sri Lanka resumed on 181/7 and were dismissed in the eighth over of the day for 205 with Vernon Philander completing his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Philander had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind with the first ball of the day‚ a sniping away-swinger‚ and added the wicket of Suranga Lakmal‚ who was caught at mid-on‚ to finish with 5/45.

Kyle Abbott‚ who took 3/63‚ ended the innings when Dushmantha Chameera edged one of his deliveries to first slip.

Stephen Cook was 12 not out at lunch with Dean Elgar on 26.

TMG Sport