Faf du Plessis is guilty but can play in first Test against Sri Lanka

21 December 2016 - 16:28 PM Telford Vice
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis celebrates reaching a century during the fifth day’s play of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide last month. Picture: REUTERS
Faf du Plessis has lost his appeal against his ball-tampering conviction in Australia last month‚ the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

However, his original punishment — a fine of his entire match fee and three demerit points — has remained unchanged.

That means Du Plessis is free to captain SA in the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Monday.

It also means he will be banned for a match should he incur another demerit point in the 24-months following his original infraction.

The decision was reached by judicial commissioner Michael Beloff‚ who heard Du Plessis’s appeal on Monday.

Faf just loves being captain

Tests are 'the most enjoyable … you have to work on plans for a long time'
Faf Du Plessis sticks to his guns over appeal

The International Cricket Council will hear Du Plessis' appeal against the ball-tampering conviction ahead of Sri Lanka Test
