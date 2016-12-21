Faf du Plessis has lost his appeal against his ball-tampering conviction in Australia last month‚ the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

However, his original punishment — a fine of his entire match fee and three demerit points — has remained unchanged.

That means Du Plessis is free to captain SA in the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Monday.

It also means he will be banned for a match should he incur another demerit point in the 24-months following his original infraction.

The decision was reached by judicial commissioner Michael Beloff‚ who heard Du Plessis’s appeal on Monday.

