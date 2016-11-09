Steyn was invalided out of the series on Friday with a fractured shoulder and could spend the next six months‚ at least‚ on the sidelines.

Despite that catastrophe, SA delivered one of the most memorable performances in Test history to win by 177 runs.

Who needs an XI? Why not send those same 10 brave men into the fray in Tasmania?

The prosaic Russell Domingo was not about to entertain such flights of fancy. "We’ve got two options at the moment — Kyle Abbott and Morné Morkel.

"Morné is coming off a back injury. We’ll assess him two days before the Test and make the call on whether he is 100% fit. Kyle Abbott is a consistent‚ solid performer."

Then there is Dwaine Pretorius‚ who has been summoned as Steyn’s substitute in the squad. But‚ having scored three half-centuries in four innings of franchise first-class cricket this season and taken only eight wickets‚ Pretorius clearly is not a like-for-like replacement.

Then again‚ neither is Bellerive anything like the Waca.

"We need to weigh up what type of bowler we want to use in the conditions in Hobart‚ because I think they are different to what they are here."

The Waca is renowned for its pace and bounce but Bellerive — where SA have never played a Test — tends to reward less emphatic virtues.

"It’s a fascinating series because all three venues have totally different conditions‚" Domingo said. "I’ve never been to Hobart; I’ve heard its cold.

"The wickets are a little New Zealand-like; a little slower‚ and you’re very much dependent on what the weather does in terms of how easy batting is.

"Adelaide [where the third Test will be played as a day-nighter] is a totally new challenge‚ so its three different sets of conditions and you need to think of three different combinations," the coach said.

Assuming he is fit‚ Morkel might miss out if bounce is a lesser factor in Hobart.

But he was SA’s most dependable bowler when Steyn missed six of eight Tests through injury last season.

Abbott is also reliant on bounce but with a touch of swing and seam‚ and he claimed 4/40 against the Aussies in a one-day international in October — at St George’s Park‚ no less‚ home to SA’s most New Zealand-like pitch.

Pretorius bowls skiddy away-swingers‚ not the worst skill for a pitch that might have Kiwi characteristics.

So SA have choices. Making the right one is the hard part.

