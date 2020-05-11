This day in history: Arsenal win second league title in three seasons

United also won the Premier League to become the first English team to twice win the league and FA Cup double.

May 11 2002: The Slovakian team links arms while singing the national anthem as dejected Russian players stand by, after the final at the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships in Gothenburg’s Scandinavium arena.

Peter Bondra scored the winning goal for Slovakia with less than two minutes remaining in the final to secure a 4-3 win and his team’s first gold medal in the competition.

May 11 2006: Inter Milan’s Luis Figo kisses the Italian Cup trophy as teammates Kily Gonzalez, Sebastian Veron and Julio Cesar celebrate after a 3-1 second-leg victory that gave them a 4-2 aggregate win over AS Roma.

The team finished third in the league but were later awarded the 2005/2006 title after Juventus were stripped of it after a match-fixing scandal.

Roma gained revenge the next year with a 7-4 aggregate win in the final, including a 6-2 hammering in the first leg, denying Inter a second successive league and cup double.

May 11 2006: While on his luxury yacht in Sydney Harbour, Australian golfer Greg Norman promotes the Australian Open championship scheduled for November 13-19 that year.

John Senden clinched the championship at Royal Sydney with a final round of seven-under-par 65 for a 72-hole total of eight-under 280. Five-times winner Norman signed off with a 74 and a share of 26th place.

May 11 2008: Force India’s Giancarlo Fisichella of Italy slams his car into the Williams of Japan’s Kazuki Nakajima at the first corner after the start of the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul.

Both drivers did not finish the race. Ferrari’s Felipe Massa won the race from pole position for the third consecutive year, finishing 3.7 sec ahead of McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton.

It was the Brazilian’s seventh Formula One win and his second success in five races that season.

May 11 2008: Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani hold the Premier League trophy after their 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the final match of the campaign.

Victory was secured thanks to Ronaldo’s 33rd-minute penalty — his 31st league goal of the season — and a late strike from Ryan Giggs. Portugal winger Ronaldo, who top-scored with 42 goals in all competitions that season, also helped United capture their third European Cup crown later that month after a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the final in Moscow.

May 11 2013: Britain’s Prince Harry hits the ball to former US Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor during a game of “sitting volleyball” with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Prince Harry was opening the 2013 edition of the Warrior Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill service personnel or veterans, on the third day of his US tour.

May 11 2019: Saracens celebrate with the European Champions Cup trophy after their victory over Leinster Rugby in the title clash at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Saracens were crowned champions of Europe for the third time in four years as they surged back from 10-0 down to overwhelm the holders 20-10 in a ferocious final. Both sides defended stoutly in a brutal third quarter but Saracens took advantage of a yellow card for Scott Fardy as an Owen Farrell penalty and a try by Billy Vunipola settled it.

Reuters