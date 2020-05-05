This day in history: Ronaldo on target for Inter Milan

Bengaluru — Brazil’s Ronaldo keeps the goals flowing for Inter Milan, while 16 years later Oscar Pistorius is sent to jail for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

May 6 1998: Inter Milan striker Ronaldo helped secure a 3-0 win over Lazio to win the Uefa Cup. He scored 34 goals in all competitions to end the season as Inter’s top scorer. The Brazilian stayed at the club for four more seasons before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2002.

May 6 2002: Valencia players ride a double-decker bus through the city as they celebrate their first La Liga title in 31 years.

Valencia struggled in the first half of the season but won 13 of their final 17 games to seal the title in manager Rafael Benitez’s first year at the helm. They also reached the quarterfinals of the Uefa Cup that season.

May 6 2007: Portugal’s Vanessa Fernandes wins the women’s race of the Lisbon Triathlon World Cup. Fernandes finished in 2hr 04 min 45 sec, more than a minute ahead of Michelle Dillon in second.

A two-time world champion, Fernandes won the European Triathlon Championships for five consecutive years and also took home silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

May 6 2014: Oscar Pistorius is tried in the high court in Pretoria for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day the previous year.

A six-time Paralympic Games champion, Pistorius said he had shot Steenkamp after mistaking her for an intruder. He was given an initial jail term of six years, which was later increased to 13 years by SA’s Supreme Court, which deemed the original sentence “shockingly lenient”.

May 6 2017: Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr face each other in a catchweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

A 4-1 favourite, Alvarez cut Chavez open in the third round to take control of the fight before winning a unanimous points victory.

The Mexican’s next fight against Gennady Golovkin ended in a draw, but he won the rematch to become the WBA supermiddleweight, WBC middleweight and IBF middleweight champion.

May 6 2018: Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates with a drive in the car presented to the winner after beating compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-3 to retain his BMW Open title.

World No 3 Zverev followed up with triumph in Madrid before reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros and also won titles in Washington and the season-ending ATP Finals that year.

May 6 2018: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany celebrates with teammates and the Premier League trophy after a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Promoted Huddersfield restricted City to only two shots on target, as they dug in for an important point in their successful bid to remain in the Premier League.

City won their remaining games to become the first English top-flight club to earn 100 points in a season and broke records for goals scored in a Premier League season (106), consecutive wins, most victories (32) and best goal difference (+79).

May 6 2019: US President Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honour — in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Woods stunned the sports world by winning his fifth Masters title at Augusta a month earlier, ending an 11-year drought at the majors. His triumph followed personal and professional setbacks, including his divorce and multiple surgeries over the previous decade.

May 6 2019: Martin Truex Jr wins the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway.

The 400-lap race was postponed from its Sunday start due to rain and Truex Jr, who qualified in 13th, quickly made his way up the field to win his second race of the season.

He finished the season in second place, five points behind champion Kyle Busch.

