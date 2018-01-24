Sport

WORLD SERIES RUGBY

Blitzboks back in the groove for Sydney sevens

24 January 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Seabelo Senatla. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Seabelo Senatla. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The Blitzboks go into the defence of their Sydney World Series title in confident mood despite sitting second on the 2017-18 standings.

After winning the season-opening tournament in Dubai last December‚ SA lost to New Zealand in the semifinals of the Cape Town event a week later.

The Sevens All Blacks went on to win in the Mother City and hold a slender two-point lead over the Blitzboks on the log.

It is still early in the season but the next two events — Hamilton in New Zealand after Sydney — are the last time the Blitzboks will have Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith in the line-up.

The duo are heading back to Super Rugby for the rest of the season so it is imperative SA make the most of their near-full-strength squad.

Senatla reached 200 career tries in Cape Town and has amassed an incredible 203 tries in 35 tournaments. Smith is a hard-working forward with a sprinkle of magic whose ability as a link player will be missed later in the campaign.

Senatla hopes his decision to focus on fifteens following the next two tournaments will work out better than it did in 2017.

"It was not the fairy tale I hoped it to be‚" he said. "I got injured in my first game for the Stormers and then was injured in my first game back again. In the end, though‚ I finished on a high note‚ winning the Currie Cup [with Western Province]. When I returned to sevens‚ it was easy to slot back in.

"The team environment has been great as always and I have been given wonderful opportunities. It demands the best of your abilities and that is a great foundation taking that into
fifteens," Senatla said.

"I am still young in rugby terms and have a lot to learn in all aspects of the game‚ so in that regard it was good to play
sevens again."

Smith says that despite a two-week break over the Christmas holidays‚ which included the small matter of getting married‚ the team is well set for Sydney.

"We need to get over the jet lag firstly‚" Smith said.

"We must start again even though we’ve had success here in the past. The home team will be good and all the teams have been improving so we will have to be at our best to win it again.

"The vibe in our team is really good, especially as we all had a two-week break over Christmas, so everyone is refreshed. [It] gave us the chance to rest our mind and bodies.

"We slipped up a little in Cape Town but we are still really confident‚ especially because of all the hard work we have put in."

The Blitzboks play Papua New Guinea in their opening match on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Kwagga Smith targets medal and spot at Lions

The Blitzbok forward eyes another Commonwealth Games medal and an Olympic gold in 2020
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks lose Branco du Preez for Down Under chapter

Blitzboks need a strong tour ahead of losses to Super Rugby teams
Sport
6 days ago

Blitzboks in the hunt for a sponsor

SA Rugby confirms beleaguered firm Steinhoff has withdrawn its sponsorship of the national sevens rugby team
Sport
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Injured Nadal retires on day of Aussie Open upsets
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas plan to burst India’s Bullring bubble
Sport / Cricket
3.
Superstar Sanchez right fit for United, says Giggs
Sport / Soccer
4.
Russian athletes banned from winter Olympics — ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Blitzboks back in the groove for Sydney sevens
Sport

Related Articles

Kwagga Smith targets medal and spot at Lions
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks lose Branco du Preez for Down Under chapter
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks in the hunt for a sponsor
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.