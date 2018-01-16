Sport / Rugby

SEVENS RUGBY

Blitzboks in the hunt for a sponsor

SA Rugby confirms beleaguered firm Steinhoff has withdrawn its sponsorship of the national sevens rugby team

16 January 2018 - 05:30 Craig Ray
Jurie Roux. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Image:

Less than a week after retailer Steinhoff International pulled its sponsorship of the Varsity Cup‚ SA Rugby on Monday confirmed that the beleaguered firm had withdrawn its sponsorship of the Blitzboks.

The latest development means that the Springbok men’s and women’s‚ and SA Rugby Sevens Academy teams, will no longer carry the firm’s logo.

"We have been kept informed by Steinhoff of their thinking and they have confirmed their intention to withdraw from their sponsorship of Sevens rugby with immediate effect‚" said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby. The body had begun to identify an alternative partner.

During 2018‚ the Springbok Sevens team will defend their Commonwealth Games title on Australia’s Gold Coast between April 13 and 15 and then challenge for the Sevens Rugby World Cup title in San Francisco between July 20 and 22.

The Blitzboks are next in action in the HSBC World Sevens Series in Sydney‚ Australia‚ on January 26-28.

TimesLIVE

ROB ROSE: The high cost of Jooste's ‘mistake’

Markus Jooste has gone from lauded Steinhoff CEO to villain within weeks — in part because the victims who lost millions are so close to him
Opinion
5 days ago

Varsity Cup rugby backer Steinhoff jumps ship

The beleaguered global retailer is also the headline sponsor of the SA Sevens team‚ the Blitzboks
Sport
5 days ago

