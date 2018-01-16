Less than a week after retailer Steinhoff International pulled its sponsorship of the Varsity Cup‚ SA Rugby on Monday confirmed that the beleaguered firm had withdrawn its sponsorship of the Blitzboks.

The latest development means that the Springbok men’s and women’s‚ and SA Rugby Sevens Academy teams, will no longer carry the firm’s logo.

"We have been kept informed by Steinhoff of their thinking and they have confirmed their intention to withdraw from their sponsorship of Sevens rugby with immediate effect‚" said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby. The body had begun to identify an alternative partner.

During 2018‚ the Springbok Sevens team will defend their Commonwealth Games title on Australia’s Gold Coast between April 13 and 15 and then challenge for the Sevens Rugby World Cup title in San Francisco between July 20 and 22.

The Blitzboks are next in action in the HSBC World Sevens Series in Sydney‚ Australia‚ on January 26-28.

TimesLIVE