Rise Mzansi national chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa outlines party plans
15 April 2024 - 20:09
Rise Mzansi national chair and Gauteng premier candidate Vuyiswa Ramokgopa says the political start-up will target the creation of nearly 1-million jobs by making SA’s economic powerhouse an investment-friendly destination.
Ramokgopa was speaking at a party event in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday when she outlined the party’s “Gauteng plan” to turn around the province, which contributes about 40% to national GDP, but is besieged by high unemployment, poor service delivery, water and energy shortages, violent crime and crumbling infrastructure. ..
