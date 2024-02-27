Politics

King Misuzulu calls for peace ahead of elections

Zulu king pleads for end to political killings

27 February 2024 - 16:29
by Zimasa Matiwane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
King Misuzulu also highlighted the killing of amakhosi, saying that too needs to end.
King Misuzulu also highlighted the killing of amakhosi, saying that too needs to end.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini used his address at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Tuesday to call for a peaceful election and an end to political killings.

The king emphasised the importance of the preservation of democracy.

“It is important that our democracy grows from strength to strength, so too our commitment to preserving and celebrating our heritage and growth. In this regard I have declared 2024 to be the year of peace, unity, revival, pride and dignity among the Zulus and the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said. 

Calling for peace, the king expressed concern about the killing of politicians in the province.

“I appeal for peace, tolerance between all political parties that will be campaigning for elections. I wish you all the best of luck.

“I have come to raise something that concerns us all, which is the killings of our councillors in this province. My brothers and sisters, it must come to a stop,” he said.

The latest statistics indicate that more than 300 cases of violence have been investigated since July 2018 by the multidisciplinary police task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, including 155 murders. 

Misuzulu also highlighted the killing of amakhosi, saying that too must end.

“We are a province of peace and understanding. All this bloodshed must stop immediately. I call upon all the law enforcement agencies to arrest, prosecute and put a stop to all these criminals who are giving our beautiful province a bad name,” he said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asset managers to dig in heels as spectre of ...
Politics
2.
Cosatu hails ANC manifesto as a silver bullet
Politics
3.
Small parties approach IEC about challenges they ...
Politics
4.
PA says Gayton McKenzie will stand as candidate ...
Politics
5.
Jacob Zuma makes homophobic remarks at MK rally
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.