King Misuzulu also highlighted the killing of amakhosi, saying that too needs to end. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini used his address at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Tuesday to call for a peaceful election and an end to political killings.
The king emphasised the importance of the preservation of democracy.
“It is important that our democracy grows from strength to strength, so too our commitment to preserving and celebrating our heritage and growth. In this regard I have declared 2024 to be the year of peace, unity, revival, pride and dignity among the Zulus and the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.
Calling for peace, the king expressed concern about the killing of politicians in the province.
“I appeal for peace, tolerance between all political parties that will be campaigning for elections. I wish you all the best of luck.
“I have come to raise something that concerns us all, which is the killings of our councillors in this province. My brothers and sisters, it must come to a stop,” he said.
The latest statistics indicate that more than 300 cases of violence have been investigated since July 2018 by the multidisciplinary police task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, including 155 murders.
Misuzulu also highlighted the killing of amakhosi, saying that too must end.
“We are a province of peace and understanding. All this bloodshed must stop immediately. I call upon all the law enforcement agencies to arrest, prosecute and put a stop to all these criminals who are giving our beautiful province a bad name,” he said.
King Misuzulu calls for peace ahead of elections
Zulu king pleads for end to political killings
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini used his address at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Tuesday to call for a peaceful election and an end to political killings.
The king emphasised the importance of the preservation of democracy.
“It is important that our democracy grows from strength to strength, so too our commitment to preserving and celebrating our heritage and growth. In this regard I have declared 2024 to be the year of peace, unity, revival, pride and dignity among the Zulus and the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.
Calling for peace, the king expressed concern about the killing of politicians in the province.
“I appeal for peace, tolerance between all political parties that will be campaigning for elections. I wish you all the best of luck.
“I have come to raise something that concerns us all, which is the killings of our councillors in this province. My brothers and sisters, it must come to a stop,” he said.
The latest statistics indicate that more than 300 cases of violence have been investigated since July 2018 by the multidisciplinary police task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, including 155 murders.
Misuzulu also highlighted the killing of amakhosi, saying that too must end.
“We are a province of peace and understanding. All this bloodshed must stop immediately. I call upon all the law enforcement agencies to arrest, prosecute and put a stop to all these criminals who are giving our beautiful province a bad name,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.