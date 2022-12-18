Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says although there's no specific cut-off time, results are expected to come in Sunday
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Opposition supporters protest over rising food and fuel prices and President George Weah’s absence since late October
The Aussies defeated the Proteas in the first Test of their three-match series, completing a six-wicket victory in two days
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
After more than five hours of waiting, voting for the ANC top seven leaders has finally begun and party spokesperson Pule Mabe said he was still hopeful the results will be released on Sunday night.
According to a schedule released on Saturday, voting was supposed to start at 9am on Sunday. But by 2pm it still had not started as party officials frantically moved to prepare the ballots...
BREAKING NEWS: Voting for ANC top leadership finally kicks off
