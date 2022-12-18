Politics

BREAKING NEWS: Voting for ANC top leadership finally kicks off

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says although there's no specific cut-off time, results are expected to come in Sunday

18 December 2022 - 15:09 Sam Mkokeli

After more than five hours of waiting, voting for the ANC top seven leaders has finally begun and party spokesperson Pule Mabe said he was still hopeful the results will be released on Sunday night.

According to a schedule released on Saturday, voting was supposed to start at 9am on Sunday. But by 2pm  it still had not started as party officials frantically moved to prepare the ballots...

