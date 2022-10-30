×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public servant unions plan picket protests across the country

The demonstrations, focused on collapsed wage talks, will coincide with a conciliation hearing at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 18:18 Bekezela Phakathi

Various trade unions representing public servants including nurses, doctors and police officers will hold mass picket demonstrations across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.  

In a statement, the unions, which include the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union and the SA Policing Union and others, said the demonstrations come as a result of the collapsed public service wage negotiations. On the same day, there will be a conciliation hearing at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.