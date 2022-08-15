×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Maloyi’s North West victory a boost for Paul Mashatile

BL Premium
15 August 2022 - 19:50 Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee

The election of former ANC MP Nono Maloyi as the North West  provincial chair could improve ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s chances of becoming the party’s deputy president.  

Maloyi, who is seen as a Mashatile ally, was voted in as the new chair at the weekend, winning against North West premier Bushy Maape who has been in the position since 2021.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.