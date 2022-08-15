Market data including bonds and fuel prices
That turnip Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed beyond any doubt that the party cannot be renewed or rehabilitated
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
IAEA has warned of disaster as shelling continues near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
The election of former ANC MP Nono Maloyi as the North West provincial chair could improve ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s chances of becoming the party’s deputy president.
Maloyi, who is seen as a Mashatile ally, was voted in as the new chair at the weekend, winning against North West premier Bushy Maape who has been in the position since 2021. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Maloyi’s North West victory a boost for Paul Mashatile
The election of former ANC MP Nono Maloyi as the North West provincial chair could improve ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s chances of becoming the party’s deputy president.
Maloyi, who is seen as a Mashatile ally, was voted in as the new chair at the weekend, winning against North West premier Bushy Maape who has been in the position since 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.