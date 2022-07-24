×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

MPs to consult their parties on important areas in electoral bill

Previously decided issues are now being reconsidered, including number of signatures independent candidates will require to contest an election

BL Premium
24 July 2022 - 16:36 Linda Ensor

There are three outstanding matters that parliament’s home affairs committee has to decide upon before it can finalise its deliberations on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

These are the number of signatures that independent candidates will require to be able to contest an election; whether independent candidates can stand in more than one region; and whether there should be a cooling-off period for members of political parties who want to stand as independent candidates...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.