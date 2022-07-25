Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair and premier Sihle Zikalala’s political woes continued at the weekend, as he failed to make it onto the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).
Zikalala, who is now exposed and is at the mercy of the new leadership, had accepted nomination as an additional member of the structure on Sunday, after losing the chair position to Siboniso Duma by more than 200 votes.
“Thank you. I will be available‚” he said when asked if he accepted nomination to the PEC.
However‚ results showed he failed to make the cut. Some insiders said the plan was to push for Zikalala to be elected in the ANC national executive committee (NEC) in December.
Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ the outgoing provincial secretary-general who was on Zikalala’s slate contesting for re-election‚ made the cut onto the PEC, with Jomo Sibiya‚ Kwazi Mshengu and Nontembeko Boyce‚ who contested for treasurer‚ deputy chair and deputy provincial secretary, respectively.
This means Zikalala becomes the only one from his slate not to make it onto the PEC.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has also been elected onto the PEC. She failed to meet the threshold in her attempt to compete with Duma and Zikalala for the chair position.
Former spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela made it back onto the PEC‚ and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also made the cut.
The new ANC provincial leadership has Duma as chair‚ Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu as deputy chair‚ Bheki Mtolo as secretary‚ Sipho Hlomuka as deputy secretary and Ntuthuko Mahlaba as treasurer.
