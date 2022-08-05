×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Three-way race for KZN premier as Sihle Zikalala quits

Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July

05 August 2022 - 12:10 Kgothatso Madisa
UPDATED 05 August 2022 - 13:32
Sihle Zikalala is expected to resign as KwaZulu-Natal premier. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Sihle Zikalala is expected to resign as KwaZulu-Natal premier. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal has submitted three names to the party's national executive committee (NEC) including finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to be considered to replace premier Sihle Zikalala. 

The decision to replace Zikalala was taken on Thursday during the first meeting of the newly elected provincial executive committee (PEC), where Zikalala informed the provincial leadership of his intention to resign. 

“The names of comrades Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were submitted and they are going for interviews tomorrow," the PEC said on Friday. 

“The ANC accepted Comrade Zikalala’s resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over."

The three names have been sent to the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House in Johannesburg for approval. This means KwaZulu-Natal is likely to have a woman premier as Zikalala’s replacement.

Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July. He accepted nomination as an additional member of the structure on Sunday after losing the chair position to Siboniso Duma by more than 200 votes.

With Thando Maeko

TimesLIVE

Independents need thousands of signatures to contest 2024 elections

They will also have to pay a deposit to contest, and that amount will be decided by the IEC
National
1 day ago

A deputy president in waiting?

With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for ...
Features
1 day ago

Gana resignation a surprise for DA Gauteng leader Msimanga

Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gana resignation a surprise for DA Gauteng leader ...
Politics
2.
Emboldened Ramaphosa hails ‘unstoppable ANC ...
Politics
3.
ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic ...
Politics
4.
Gauteng Township Act compels municipalities to ...
Politics
5.
Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre ...
Politics

Related Articles

Motsoaledi points to poll losses as fuelling government’s immigration stance

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministers to expand on president’s power plan

Politics

ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.