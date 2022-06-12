Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A long slog ahead for Ramaphosa President under pressure to disclose all after claims of his involvement in cover-up of robbery at his farm in 2020 B L Premium

The political and legal repercussions from the 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, is likely to dominate news this week, with the president set to auction more prized Ankole cattle at the weekend.

The president, who staked his leadership on an anticorruption ticket, faced pressure from the ANC and opposition parties to make full disclosure after allegations that he was involved in a cover up of the robbery of US dollars hidden in furniture. Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, implying the president concealed the crime from authorities. Ramaphosa has denied any involvement in criminal activity...