National EFF MPs' attacks on Ramaphosa turn National Assembly into slanging match Rowdy EFF MPs say they will not listen to a 'criminal' and a 'money launderer'

The National Assembly in Cape Town descended into rowdy chaos on Thursday afternoon, as shouting members of the EFF prevented President Cyril Ramaphosa for an hour from delivering his speech on the presidency’s budget vote.

EFF MPs said they would not listen to a “criminal, money launderer and kidnapper” and a “murderer” of Marikana workers, and raised repeated points of order to prevent proceedings from continuing...