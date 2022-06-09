‘Ramaphosa is being persecuted for being the victim of a crime’

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa over allegations that he covered up a robbery at his farm, saying he was being persecuted for being a victim of crime and would not be taking leave of absence.

The ANC believes Ramaphosa should remain in his position until all investigations, which are likely to include the SA Revenue Service, the Reserve Bank and the Hawks, are concluded, Mantashe told TimesLIVE. Ramaphosa wouldn’t resign because he hasn’t been charged with any offence, he added.

Former state security head Arthur Fraser last week laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa for breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by allegedly not reporting the robbery at his Pahla Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

“I’m having a very interesting WhatsApp message that’s doing the rounds that says it’s something else that today we don’t have a president who’s accused of stealing from the state but a president who was robbed himself [but is being persecuted],” Mantashe said.