Politics ANC removes tax incentives from its social housing policy The party sticks to free mass housing but only for targeted groups B L Premium

The ANC has revoked its initial proposal to provide tax incentives to beneficiaries of state housing as part of its plan to overhaul the state’s provision of mass free housing.

Conceding that the state’s provision of 4.8-million free houses to the poor has failed to deal with the housing backlog, the ANC instead put forward a wide range of new proposals. These include the targeted provision of housing, upgrading informal settlements and ramping up initiatives to encourage people to build their own homes instead of relying on the state...