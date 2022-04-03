×

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zondo report expected to highlight Eskom’s capture

New chief justice will chair Judicial Services Commission interviews this week for judges

03 April 2022 - 17:23 Hajra Omarjee

Chief justice Raymond Zondo will this week release the penultimate section of the state capture inquiry report, which was due to be handed to the presidency last Thursday. 

Though the details of its contents are scant, sources speculate the chief justice, who chaired the commission, will zero in on state-owned power utility Eskom. ..

