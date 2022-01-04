National

READ IN FULL | Part one of the state capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa received and published the first part of three of the state capture inquiry report on Tuesday

04 January 2022 - 19:39 Staff Writer
Acting Chief Justice and Chair of the Commission of State Capture Raymond Zondo hands over part 1 of the State Capture Report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Acting Chief Justice and Chair of the Commission of State Capture Raymond Zondo hands over part 1 of the State Capture Report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: THULANI MBELE

President Cyril Ramaphosa received and published the first part of three of the state capture inquiry report on Tuesday.

During a briefing earlier in the day, Ramaphosa said his government had chosen “transparency and accountability” in immediately making the report available to the public.

The investigation, which spanned three years of public hearings and cost over R1bn, focused on gross public-sector corruption during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Read the full report below:

Ramaphosa receives first instalment of state capture report

The presidency indicated that the section would be made public within hours of the Tuesday handover
National
5 hours ago

State capture report is very simple, ‘and the rest of it is detail’, Thuli Madonsela says

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is due to hand over the first of three parts of the report to the president at 3.30pm
National
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State capture report is very simple, ‘and the ...
National
2.
SA halts Covid-19 quarantine requirements with ...
National / Health
3.
Last-minute court bid to stop handover of ...
National
4.
READ IN FULL | Part one of the state capture ...
National
5.
Parliament without a head of security for more ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.