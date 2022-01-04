READ IN FULL | Part one of the state capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa received and published the first part of three of the state capture inquiry report on Tuesday.

During a briefing earlier in the day, Ramaphosa said his government had chosen “transparency and accountability” in immediately making the report available to the public.

The investigation, which spanned three years of public hearings and cost over R1bn, focused on gross public-sector corruption during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Read the full report below: