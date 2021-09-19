Politics Durban metro fair game for all political parties as factional fights split ANC Arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and the charging of former mayor Zandile Gumede have weakened the party B L Premium

The devastating unrest sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma and the ensuing factional fights in KwaZulu-Natal could cost the ANC dearly in the upcoming local government elections.

In 2016, the ANC comfortably won the Durban metro, but indications are that it is now fair game for most political hopefuls. The unrest, which cost the economy billions of rand as well as scores of jobs, and the factionalism in the ANC — fuelled by the arrest of Zuma and the charging of former mayor Zandile Gumede — could spell poor results for the party...