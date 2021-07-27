Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: A new cabinet and the hyphen between nation and state BL PREMIUM

Nationhood means different things to different people: in SA we associate it with positive symbols such as the Rainbow People, Nelson Mandela, our flag or national teams — especially when they are winning.

When that gets shaken, as it has been by the violent turmoil of the past few weeks, we reach for the national Prozac — finger-pointing and loud debates on media platforms, while think-tanks rush to host dialogues and webinars...