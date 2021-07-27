YACOOB ABBA OMAR: A new cabinet and the hyphen between nation and state
27 July 2021 - 15:13
Nationhood means different things to different people: in SA we associate it with positive symbols such as the Rainbow People, Nelson Mandela, our flag or national teams — especially when they are winning.
When that gets shaken, as it has been by the violent turmoil of the past few weeks, we reach for the national Prozac — finger-pointing and loud debates on media platforms, while think-tanks rush to host dialogues and webinars...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now