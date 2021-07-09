Electoral reform: can we build a better democracy?

In 2020 the Constitutional Court declared the electoral system of proportional representation is unconstitutional because it prevents independent candidates from contesting the national and provincial elections.

It ordered parliament to amend SA’s electoral law to allow independent candidates to contest the elections and gave parliament until June 2022 to amend the Electoral Act.

When SA’s constitution was drafted the proportional representation system was selected due to its inherent simplicity, fairness and inclusivity. However, it was always intended to be a provisional system only. One of the biggest challenges with the current system is that it lacks accountability.

A ministerial advisory committee, chaired by Valli Moosa, was established earlier in 2021 to investigate and advise on policy options that will enable electoral reform. Among the proposals being mooted includes introducing constituency voting into the PR system.

The big question being asked is whether the amended electoral system will bring with it more checks and balances and greater accountability or whether it will cement the current majorities in parliament. Will the reform provide independent candidates with a real opportunity to succeed?

These were just some of the questions that were highlighted during a recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, a foundation focused on promoting democracy globally. In the SA context, the foundation works to strengthen political institutions and promote a multiparty political system, explained country director Henning Suhr.

The ministerial advisory committee has suggested two possible options, revealed Sithembile Mbete, a member of the committee and a senior lecturer in the political science department at the University of Pretoria. The first, minimalist approach, is to simply amend the act to allow independent candidates to contest the elections. The second option is to also incorporate constituencies into the electoral system in a more explicit way.

The expectation is that an amended piece of legislation will be submitted to parliament by the end of July for consideration, Mbete said. It will be parliament that ultimately makes the decision in terms of what reforms are passed.

She said the peculiarity of SA’s current proportional representation system is that it has yielded a dominant party. In most countries it tends to lead to greater electoral competition rather than less, as is the case here.