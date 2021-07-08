Features Can SA be ‘fireproofed’ against nefarious leaders? Can SA be secured from a venal, corrupt executive? The first step towards minimising the risk of capture, say experts, is to strengthen parliamentary oversight through electoral reform BL PREMIUM

Picture this: it’s 2024, the ANC has won the national election by the slimmest margin yet — a paltry 52% — and the party’s recently inaugurated president, Duduzane Zuma, is settling into Mahlamba Ndlopfu. He’s already been busy: he’s suspended national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago on the strength of "intelligence reports" indicating "rogue behaviour".

He’s fending off legal action over his decisions, with his adviser Dali Mpofu looking for ways to delay the suspensions being set aside. In the meantime, he’s appointed Busisiwe Mkhwebane as acting prosecutions boss, and his mentor Atul Gupta has taken over the running of the newly nationalised Bank...