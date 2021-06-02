Politics EFF threatens to block ‘sell-out amendment’ as expropriation row hots up BL PREMIUM

The EFF says it will withdraw its support to amend section 25 of the constitution, or the property clause, should the ANC not back its calls to place all land under “custodianship” of the state.

The ANC needs the EFF’s support to pass the controversial constitutional amendment that has spooked investors and polarised the nation. Party leader Julius Malema said the EFF will not vote for “a sell-out amendment which still speaks of compensation”...