EFF threatens to block ‘sell-out amendment’ as expropriation row hots up
02 June 2021 - 20:08
The EFF says it will withdraw its support to amend section 25 of the constitution, or the property clause, should the ANC not back its calls to place all land under “custodianship” of the state.
The ANC needs the EFF’s support to pass the controversial constitutional amendment that has spooked investors and polarised the nation. Party leader Julius Malema said the EFF will not vote for “a sell-out amendment which still speaks of compensation”...
