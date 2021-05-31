National Expropriation without compensation matter drags on amid ANC, EFF discussions Committee seeks a 30-day extension as parties try to reach consensus on the proposed section 25 amendment BL PREMIUM

Investors rattled by the drive to expropriate land without compensation will only likely know the final details of the proposed amendment to section 25 of the constitution or the property clause at the end of June.

The change to the constitution is being driven by the ANC and EFF, but the two parties have differed on key aspects of the amendment such as the role of the courts, compensation and state ownership. However, indications are that the two parties are now not too far apart as discussions continue. Fundamentally, however, the ANC and EFF appear to be in some sort of agreement that the courts should have a diminished role to play in expropriation matters...